Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury wins 89th World Cup title

ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury added two more Crystal Globes to his trophy case by winning his 89th World Cup title with a dual moguls victory on Saturday.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que, beat local favourite Pavel Kolmakov, of Kazakhstan, in the final to secure the season title in dual moguls.

He also secured the overall moguls title for combined points in both the dual and individual competitions.

The 31-year-old Kingsbury captured his 88th World Cup title with an individual moguls victory on Friday, but failed to overtake Japan's Ikuma Horishima for the season title.

The World Cup season concludes with a final dual moguls race at Valmalenco, Italy next Saturday.

