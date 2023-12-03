Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thenault claims World Cup gold in aerials

RUKA, Finland — Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thenault captured season-opening World Cup gold in women's aerials on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., posted a winning score of 99.05 points ahead of Australian runner-up Danielle Scott's 88.47 under the lights at night.

"I'm really happy. It was not an easy day for me," Thenault told FIS. "Also my suit didn't rip, which is good, because it was on the verge."

Zhanbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan placed third.

Thenault's World Cup victory was the third of her career. The Canadian finished third overall in the women's standings last season.

Thenault teamed with Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving to win Olympic bronze in the inaugural mixed team aerials in Beijing in 2022.

Irving of Quebec City was the top Canadian in men's aerials Sunday in sixth.

Thenault takes the women's season leader's yellow bib into the next World Cup aerials stop Dec. 16-17 in Changchun, China.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press