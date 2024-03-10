Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thenault tops World Cup podium in women's aerials

ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thenault earned World Cup gold in women's aerials action on Sunday.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native scored 94.11 to top the podium.

Australia's Danielle Scott (87.25) and China's Kong Fanyu (82.21) placed second and third, respectively.

It was the third World Cup medal of the season for Thenault.

The 23-year-old took bronze in Lac-Beauport, Que., on Feb. 10 and gold in Finland on Dec. 3.

Thenault was a bronze medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the mixed team aerials event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press