Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

·1 min read

MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days.

It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que.

Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points.

Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order.

Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th.

COVID-19 protocols in the province of Quebec prevented fans from attending the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press

