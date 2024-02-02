Canadian freestyle skier Amy Fraser wins World Cup gold in halfpipe

MAMMOTH, Calif. — Canadian freestyle skier Amy Fraser won her first career World Cup gold in the halfpipe competition on Friday.

A severe snowstorm cancelled many of the World Cup events at Mammoth Mountain, including the women's halfpipe final.

The 28-year-old Fraser, who was born in Halifax but now lives in Calgary, was awarded gold due to her first-place showing in qualifying where she tallied 85.50 points.

Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China settled for second with 83.50 points, while Zoe Atkin won bronze with 82.50.

It was the same podium finish as last weekend's superpipe result at the X Games in Aspen, where Gu took gold, Atkin nabbed silver and Fraser claimed bronze.

It was Fraser's third career World Cup podium finish in halfpipe. She won bronze at China's Secret Garden in December, and silver in Colorado last season.

Dillan Glennie, of Courtenay, B.C., finished fifth on Friday with 80 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press