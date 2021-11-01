Canadian Financial Education Challenge to Run Again in 2022 with top Prize of $10,000

2021 Winner featured on first day of Financial Literacy month in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) is again partnering with CIBC to challenge youth across Canada to create new tools and resources to help young Canadians improve their financial knowledge, skills, and capabilities.

N/A (CNW Group/Canadian Foundation for Economic Education)

In the second year of the program, My Money, My Future challenges youth, ages 14-18, to apply their creativity, skills, and passion to develop new learning resources that will help teach important financial knowledge and skills to other young people. This innovative peer-to-peer learning program aims to promote and apply a sense of fun and creativity to an important life skill – financial literacy.

The winners for the first ever My Money, My Future Challenge were Danika Hindson and Valentina Mounzer from Ottawa, Ontario who also took home the top prize of $10,000. The teens and their challenge entry 'Breadwinner' are being featured on the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC)'s website today.

For the 2022 challenge, youth are again challenged to help improve financial literacy in Canada. Submissions, in English or French, can be a video, a song, a poem, a podcast, a booklet, an animation, a piece of art or any means by which youth think they could engage and help educate other youth about financial matters. To further support local schools with financial education, CIBC is excited to deliver virtual financial education webinars to interested registrants.

The My Money, My Future National Showcase will be held in June 2022 with prizes to be used towards future education or training – either to a winning individual or shared equally among team members. Prizes for the National Challenge are: 1st Prize: $10,000, 2nd Prize: $5,000, and a 3rd Prize of $2,500.

Further information about the challenge, including registration information and videos from the past winners can be found at https://www.mymoneymyfuturechallenge.ca/.

Story continues

Quotes

Gary Rabbior, President, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE)

"To impact financial literacy, you need to have an engaged learner" said Gary Rabbior, President of CFEE, "And the My Money, My Future Challenge achieves that goal with youth playing an active and creative role in their financial education. We are grateful to CIBC for providing support for a program that can impact the financial literacy and financial futures of so many youth."

Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial & Investment Advice at CIBC

"We are pleased to once again be part of an innovative program geared at helping youth achieve their financial ambitions."

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to help people and communities realize their ambitions. In 2020, CIBC and its team invested $75 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c1432.html