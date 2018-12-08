Canadian figure skater Stephen Gogolev claims men's gold at Junior Grand Prix Final

Canada's Stephen Gogolev captured men's gold at the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Vancouver on Friday night.

Watch Gogolev's winning performance:

The 13-year-old from Toronto blew the competition away with a combined score of 233.58 to top the podium. He was the youngest skater competing in the men's event.

"I can't believe it yet that I won this competition," Gogolev told CBC Sports' Brenda Irving after his victory.

Watch Gogolev reflect on his big win:

Russia's Petr Gumennik was the runner-up with 218.75 and Japan's Koshiro Shimada rounded out the podium with 214.38.

Gogolev sat in second place with 78.82 points after Thursday's short program, but put on a stunning performance in Friday's free program. His score of 154.76 easily propelled him to first.

"I tried not to think about everyone," Gogolev said of how he remained focused on the competition. "Just think about your performance, think about your skating and not care about anything else."

Chen takes gold in men's program

American Nathan Chen-who sat in first place following the men's short program—won gold after the free skate on Friday. The current world champion finished with a combined score of 282.42.

After placing last in the short program, Canadian skater Keegan Messing finished fifth in the competition with a final score of 236.05.

The 26-year-old was the only Canadian in the senior competition.

CBC Sports' live coverage of the Grand Prix Final continues through Sunday.