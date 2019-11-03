Canadian field hockey women's Olympic hopes dashed in sudden-death shots

Canada's field hockey women will have to wait another four years for a chance to clinch its first Olympic berth since 1992.

Roison Upton beat Canadian goal keeper Kaitlyn Williams from a tough angle in sudden-death shots to lead Ireland to a 1-0 victory and its first Summer Games appearance after teammates Beth Barr and Chloe Watkins scored on the club's final two shootout attempts.

Defender Amanda Woodcroft, who scored for Canada in the shootout, was her side's last hope but she fanned on her first shot attempt and time ran out before the ball could enter the net on her second try.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Canadian jumped to a 3-1 lead in the shootout on goals by Stephanie Norlander, Woodcroft and Sara McManus.

Canada was hoping to duplicate what the men did last weekend in West Vancouver when they defeated Ireland in sudden-death shots to qualify for Tokyo.

The Canadian women haven't played in an Olympics since finishing seventh in Barcelona.