Canadian fencer Arfa stopped in quarterfinal after upset win over defending champ

PARIS — Canadian fencer Fares Arfa was narrowly defeated in the men's individual sabre quarterfinal on Saturday, hours after beating the three-time defending Olympic champion.

Arfa, making his Olympic debut, was defeated 15-13 by South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk.

Sang-uk is ranked fourth in the world, while Arfa ranks No. 35.

Earlier on Saturday, Arfa upset Aron Szilagyi (SEE'-lah-ghee), the three-time gold medallist from Hungary, 15-8.

The win sent him to the round of 16, where he defeated France’s Bolade Apithy, also 15-8.

The 29--year-old Arfa, who was born in Algeria, hails from Laval, Que. He has represented Canada at two editions of the Pan American Games.

