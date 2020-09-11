Canadian Eugenie Bouchard books ticket in Istanbul semifinals

ISTANBUL — Canadian qualifier Eugenie Bouchard has advanced to the semifinals of the Istanbul Tennis Championship after recording her third consecutive upset on Friday.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., broke world No. 92 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the final game of their quarterfinal to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at the WTA Tour clay-court event.

The match lasted three hours two minutes.

The 26-year-old Bouchard, ranked 272nd, will now play in her first semifinal since 2018 against the winner of a match between No. 3 seed Polona Hercog of Slovenia and Paula Badosa of Spain.

A former world No. 5 after reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014, Bouchard has tumbled down the rankings in recent years.

However, she is set to return to the top 200 next week by virtue of this week's results.

Because of her ranking, Bouchard couldn't get into the U.S. Open, which cancelled its qualifying tournament this year due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press