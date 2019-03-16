Canadian Elena Gaskell captures crystal globe with ski big air bronze in Quebec

Elena Gaskell led a strong Canadian contingent with a bronze medal in the freestyle skiing big air World Cup finale in Quebec City on Saturday.

Gaskell secured the crystal globe with her performance to finish at the top of the season points standings.

"I'm speechless. I'm so happy," said Gaskell about receiving her first career crystal globe. "I had a good season, even if there were little injuries along the way that meant I couldn't train as hard as I would have wanted, but in the end I was able to ski well at the right time."

Mathilde Gremaud reached the top of the podium with a score of 178, followed by Germany's Kea Kuehnel with 160.50, and Gaskell of Vernon, B.C., at 158.

"I didn't get my grabs in the first two runs, so I felt some pressure at the starting gate right before my last run," said Gaskell.

"Luckily, I got it on the third try, and that's what got me my best score of the day."

Fellow Canadian Yuki Tsubota of Whistler, B.C., finished just off the podium with 156, while Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., who earned bronze at Mammoth earlier this month, grabbed fifth place with 152.75.

WATCH | Elena Gaskell soars to big air bronze in Quebec:

On the men's side, Philippe Langevin of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing fifth. Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., was sixth.

Lukas Muellauer of Austria took gold, while Faban Boesch and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland earned silver and bronze, respectively.