Canadian duo Gilles, Poirier lead after rhythm dance at Skate Canada

HALIFAX — Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are in the lead after Saturday's rhythm dance at the Skate Canada figure skating event.

Gilles, from Toronto, and Poirier, form Unionville, Ont., scored 86.44 points for their routine to "Wipeout" by the Surfaris.

Fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of St-Hubert, Que., finished second with 77.34 points, followed by Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud of France with 76.76.

Alicia Fabbri of Laval, Que., and Calgary's Paul Ayer of are ninth with 70.10 points.

The free dance is scheduled for Sunday.

Later Saturday, Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps were scheduled to compete in the pairs free skate after topping Friday's short program with a score of 73.23.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press