Canadian divers Wiens, Zsombor-Murray win 10m synchro bronze at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray teamed up to give Canada its first diving medal at the world aquatics championships Tuesday with a third-place finish in the men's 10-metre synchronized event.

Wiens, of Pike Lake, Sask., and Montreal's Zsombor-Murray took bronze with a total score of 417.12 points.

Yang Hao and Lian Junjie of China won gold with 467.79 points, followed by Britain's Matthew Lee and Noah Williams with 427.71.

“I am really happy with how we dove. Our goal was to win a medal here and we’ve achieved it. This is a really special moment for us," said Wiens.

The Canadians, who made their debut as teammates earlier this month at a FINA Grand Prix in Calgary, were sixth overall after two dives, falling down the ranks after their second dive scored them just 44.40 points, 10th among the 12 tandems.

But Wiens and Zsombor-Murray surged back into podium contention over their next three dives with scores of 78.72 (third), 84.36 (second) and 79.56 (second, tied).

“Our last two dives were really solid. In the last round, we knew we needed to execute a good dive to maintain our position. We wanted to stay calm and nail it. We did it — and when we got out of the water, we looked at each other and said: ‘Oh, I think that’s a medal!’ And we were right! We made history," said Zsombor-Murray.

Canada now has 12 medals (three gold, four silver, five bronze) at the world championships after winning a nation-best 11 swimming medals last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press

