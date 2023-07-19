Canadian diver McKay claims bronze at World Aquatics Championships in Japan

FUKUOKA, Japan — Canadian diver Caeli McKay captured bronze in the women's 10-metre platform final at the World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday.

It's Canada's first medal at the event, which runs through July 30.

“I’m really proud of myself," said McKay in a press release. "It’s been a lot of emotional ups and downs. But when I woke up this morning, I knew I had what it took to succeed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I felt like I had nothing to lose, so I just gave it my all.”

Chen Yuxi (457.85) and Quan Hongchen (445.60), both of China, won gold and silver. McKay scored a 340.25.

After placing fifth in Tuesday's semifinals, McKay started strong on Wednesday, scoring 76.50 on her first dive.

McKay faltered on her fourth dive with a 44.55, but made up for it in her fifth and final attempt with a 76.80 — her best score of the final — to beat fourth-place Gabriela Agundez Garcia of Mexico by 14.90.

“I knew I was up against some excellent competitors, so I had no choice but to give it my all," she said. "Even though I had had some trouble with my fourth dive, which was my hardest of the day, I just focused on doing well on my final dive.”

The third-place finish comes one day after McKay qualified for the Paris 2024 Games.

Earlier in the world championships, the 24-year-old from Calgary finished eighth in the 10-metre women's synchronized dive alongside partner Kate Miller of Ottawa.

McKay underwent surgery on her left ankle in October last year.

“I’ve worked really hard over the past two years to get to the top in my sport," she said. "My ankle injury was a really difficult time. Once I was on the podium, I had trouble holding back my tears.”

The world championships continue on Thursday with Canadian divers Pamela Ware and Mia Vallee competing in the women's three-metre springboard qualifiers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press