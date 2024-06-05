Canadian cyclist Derek Gee finishes sixth in Criterium du Dauphiné time trial

NEULISE — Canadian rider Derek Gee, who started the day wearing the leader's yellow jersey, dropped to fourth overall after Wednesday's time trial at Criterium du Dauphiné.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa, however, performed well in placing sixth in the 33.4-kilometre fourth stage of the race, which runs through Sunday.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel won the time trial, ahead of Josh Tarling of Wales and Olympic champion Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

Evenepoel moved into first place in the overall standings, 33 seconds ahead of Roglic with American Matteo Jorgenson third. Gee, riding for the Israel-Premier Tech team, is 71 seconds behind the leader in fourth.

"I'm super-happy with my time trial today," said Gee. "When I crossed the line and heard I was sixth, I was pretty surprised but also pretty happy with that. Riding in the yellow jersey was so special. I really enjoyed my day out there today."

Israel-Premier Tech teammate Hugo Houle, a native of Sainte-Perpétue, Que., is 97th overall.

Gee won Stage 3 Tuesday of what is considered a key warm-up event for the Tour de France.

Gee turned heads last year in his first Grand Tour race, finishing second four times and fourth twice in the Giro d'Italia. He placed 22nd in the final general classification standings and was runner-up to Italy’s Jonathan Milan in the points race and France’s Thibaut Pinot in the King of the Mountains standings.

The Canadian was also honoured as the Giro’s “super combative rider.”

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press