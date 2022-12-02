Canadian country music star Jason McCoy performs in Wingham

WINGHAM – There were no empty seats at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre as country music singer-songwriter Jason McCoy took to the stage amid cheers and smiles from the Canadian legend’s fans.

After a fantastic opening act performed by Basil Bauer and Xavier Leahy, both rising stars in the country music genre, McCoy began by complimenting the town of Wingham on its friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

Local residents Steve and Tamela Kennedy told the Wingham Advance Times they played one of McCoy’s songs at their wedding and were excited to see him in person.

“What a show,” Tamela said. “It was fantastic!”

McCoy gave a shout out to Wingham and Meaford on his social media, saying, “Wow, two sold-out shows! Y’all were fantastic, can’t wait to come back!”

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times