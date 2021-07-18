Canadian Cory Johnston moves closer to securing his first career Elite Series victory

NEW YORK — Canadian Cory Johnston will be the man to beat Sunday in the final round of the Elite Series pro bass fishing event on the St. Lawrence River.

Johnston of Cavan, Ont., moved atop the leaderboard Saturday with 68 pounds, 10 ounces after bringing in a five-fish limit weighing 23 pounds, one ounce. That gave Johnston a 12-ounce advantage over American Justin Atkins, who brought in 23 pounds, 10 ounces.

Sitting in third is Johnston's younger brother Chris, of Peterborough, Ont. Chris Johnston has 61 pounds, 11 ounces through the first three days of the final event of the 2021 season. His five fish Saturday weighed 19 pounds, six ounces.

The top-10 competitors after Saturday's third round qualified for Sunday's final. The tournament champion will earn US$100,000.

Cory Johnston is chasing his first career Elite Series win. If successful, he'd become the third Canadian to capture a tournament event.

Chris Johnston became the first Canadian champion in this event last year. Jeff Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., was the second in February when he won the circuit tournament on the Tennessee River.

Gustafson also participated in Saturday's third round but did not advance to Sunday's competition. His limit weighed in at 21 pounds, three ounces, leaving him 18th overall with 56 pounds, 10 ounces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press