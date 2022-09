RCMP via Reuters

Myles Sanderson, one of two people suspected of a stabbing rampage across a Canadian province that left 10 people dead and 18 injured, has been apprehended, Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

