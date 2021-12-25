Canadian comedian Candy Palmater dies at 53

Canadian comedian Candy Palamater, who was born in New Brunswick and lived three decades in Halifax, has died at age 53, her partner and manager told CBC News on Saturday. (Fabiola Carletti/CBC - image credit)

Canadian comedian Candy Palmater has died at age 53, her partner and manager confirmed to CBC News on Saturday.

Denise Tompkins said Palmater died peacefully at home in Toronto and a virtual public service will be organized in the near future for fans and friends.

Cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Palmater, a member of Eel River Bar First Nation in New Brunswick, was known for her bold feminist humour and fronted her own radio and televisison shows.

She created and hosted the award-winning The Candy Show on APTN, was a regular co-host on CTV's afternoon talk show The Social and acted in various show, including Trailer Park Boys.

Palmater was also a frequent CBC personality, including hosting The Candy Palmater Show on CBC Radio One, narrating the CBC-TV series True North Calling and being a panellist on CBC Canada Reads in 2017.

"Candy was an incredible talent but also a truly special person," said CBC News general manager Susan Marjetti. "It is such a loss. Another light has gone out in the world today."

Palmater once described herself as "a gay, native, recovered-lawyer-turned-feminist-comic who was raised by bikers in the wilds of northern New Brunswick."

She lived in Halifax for almost three decades, where she studied law, worked as a lawyer and for the Nova Scotia government.