ATCO Seeks Pause on Increases to Electricity and Natural Gas Distribution Rates to Support Alberta's Recovery

·4 min read

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) / Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

ATCO Seeks Pause on Increase to Electricity and Natural Gas Distribution Rates to Support Alberta&#39;s Recovery (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)
ATCO Seeks Pause on Increase to Electricity and Natural Gas Distribution Rates to Support Alberta's Recovery (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)

Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, announced today that it has requested to hold its electricity and natural gas distribution rates at current levels for its more than 1.2 million customers in Alberta—to support families and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and historic collapse in oil prices.

Canadian Utilities, which owns both ATCO Gas and ATCO Electric, submitted its request to the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) in early December, seeking the deferral of compulsory distribution rate increases which would otherwise come into effect January 1, 2021. If the request is approved by the AUC, both ATCO Gas and ATCO Electric will effectively hold the distribution component of customers' bills at current levels into the new year.

QUOTES

"With a presence in more than 300 Alberta communities, we have seen first-hand the immense toll the pandemic is having on the lives and livelihoods of our families, friends, neighbours and customers. Our hope is that we can provide some stability and certainty to our customers in this difficult time, and that we can keep our distribution rates as low as possible as the province gets back on its feet."
- Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO and Executive Chair, Canadian Utilities

"It is vital that regulators, governments, utilities and businesses work collaboratively to overcome the significant economic damage caused by the pandemic. We are grateful for the Government of Alberta's leadership and its desire to explore new and creative ways to support Albertans in these extraordinary times."
- Siegfried Kiefer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Utilities

"I am pleased to see an Alberta-based company looking for ways to support our communities through these difficult times. Our government is committed to working with ATCO and other providers to pursue opportunities to protect customers and reduce the cost of energy delivery for Albertans."
- Honourable Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, Government of Alberta

FACTS & LINKS

With approximately 4,600 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations), Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Myles Dougan
Director, Investor Relations & External Disclosure
T: 403-292-7879 C: 403-828-2908

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Senior Communications Manager
C: 587-228-4571

Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/16/c0771.html

Latest Stories

  • OPP officer faces fraud charges linked to theft of Gretzky memorabilia

    A 58-year-old man also faces charges of theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000 in relation to the case.

  • MLB investigating Omar Vizquel after wife accuses him of domestic abuse

    Omar Vizquel's estranged wife, Blanca, has accused him of physically and psychologically abusing her for years.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo begins NBA's next chapter of player empowerment with practical decision

    Making this decision with six days remaining before the deadline shows this wasn’t a no-brainer, and one thinks he evaluated the future free agency landscape before making a practical decision that was sprinkled with emotion, not the other way around.

  • James Harden declines to speak with reporters after returning from trade hold-out

    Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.

  • Western Hockey League postpones start of 2020-21 season indefinitely

    The Western Hockey League is pushing back the start of its season indefinitely due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. 

  • Scott Boras objects to MLB teams saying they lost money in 2020

    Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Luka Doncic addresses weight-gain chatter: 'I’m not in my best shape'

    The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.

  • As NFL waits its turn for COVID vaccine, chances of players getting it before Super Sunday are 'pretty low'

    The NFLPA's medical director said the vaccine likely won't be distributed to players before the end of the season during a media call Tuesday, the same day the NFL made the decision to play a postseason without a bubble.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Report: Russell Westbrook 'appalled' by Rockets team culture, which revolves around James Harden

    James Harden reportedly runs the show in Houston, which may have led to Russell Westbrook's trade.

  • Days after wearing 'Merry Flipmas' shirt, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss flip CB from rival Mississippi State

    Ole Miss flipped an in-state cornerback away from Mississippi State, its biggest rival.

  • Raiders fight for playoffs vs. Chargers as Anthony Lynn coaches for his job on Yahoo Sports app

    Can the Radiers get back on track? Can Anthony Lynn save his job?

  • Bobsleigh Canada announces skeleton team for 2020-21 national program

    A handful of Olympic veterans will be joined by a group of development athletes looking to make their mark when Canada's newly-named National Skeleton Program gets back on the international track early next year. Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton named 14 athletes to its 2020-21 program on Wednesday. The team will be led by Olympians including Jane Channell, Elisabeth Maier, Kevin Boyer and Dave Greszczyszyn. Meanwhile, Mirela Rahneva is recovering from an injury. Channell and Maier have both finished third in the Overall World Cup standings throughout their careers. Maier rejoins the national team after a one-year maternity leave. WATCH | Maier slides to 7th in World Cup return: Channell says that safety protocol is at top of mind as the team prepares to return to the international stage.  "COVID-19 has forced everyone to remain in a high alert, fluid state. It's exhausting but is necessary in order to keep the bigger picture in mind," said Channell in a press release from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton. "The things we took for granted, like our health, is now at the forefront with decision making. Do we travel and compete or stay at home and train? "While it would be nice to have our track in Calgary running, Canada is fortunate enough to have a home track in Whistler which has opened its doors to us, allowing us to train and slide on world-class ice." 'Talented group' According to high-performance director Chris Le Bihan, Canada will field two men's and two women's sleds in each World Cup race.  "This is a talented group of athletes who are focused on winning medals internationally," said Le Bihan. "Led by our Olympic veterans, this group has proven they can compete with the world's best. Our focus this year will be on the world championships providing it is safe to travel following the holiday break, and putting the finishing touches on our 2020-21 preparations for the critical Olympic year." While travel details are not yet confirmed, the National Skeleton Program plans to field Canadian athletes for international competitions — both in Europe and the United States — following the holiday break providing it is safe to do so.

  • Struggling EPL team West Brom fires Bilic, hires Allardyce

    WEST BROMWICH, England — Delivering West Bromwich Albion's best result of the season was not enough to save Slaven Bilic from becoming the first Premier League manager to be fired.Bilic lost his job Wednesday, a day after West Brom drew 1-1 at Manchester City with the kind of hard-working display that showed his players had not given up on their coach.He was replaced by 66-year-old Sam Allardyce, who has been out of work since May 2018 but has a reputation for saving teams from relegation. West Brom will be the eighth Premier League club he has managed.“In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed," West Brom's sporting and technical director, Luke Dowling, said.Allardyce, who has signed an 18-month deal, will take training on Thursday ahead of his first game in charge, at Aston Villa on Sunday.West Brom is in next-to-last place in the Premier League after collecting only seven points from its opening 13 games in its first season back in the top division.Bilic was in charge at West Brom for 18 months, leading the team to promotion from the Championship at the end of his first season as its manager. After struggling to sign any top-quality players in the off-season, West Brom has found the transition to the Premier League hard, winning only one match — against last-place Sheffield United — and conceding a league-high 26 goals.Bilic was also unhappy about the club sanctioning the sale of Egypt centre back Ahmed Hegazi in October, despite him saying he didn't want the player to leave.“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future,” the club said, after also announcing the departure of Bilic's assistants, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic.The draw at City was Bilic’s 100th Premier League game as a manager. Afterward, he said he was “calm” amid widespread reports he was about to be fired.“To be fair, I’m not bothered,” he said. “I’m doing my job. I’m enjoying it. I’m working hard for myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that’s all.”Bilic, a former player and coach of Croatia's national team, was fired by Premier League club West Ham in 2017 after 2 1/2 years in charge.He also has coached Hajduk Split, Lokomotiv Moscow, Besiktas and Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Vancouver Whitecaps double up on their esports talent for 2021 gaming season

    VANCOUVER — The Whitecaps are doubling up on their esports talent in 2021 with Alex (Exraa) Gonzalez and Erfan (Skill Shack) Hosseini both representing the Vancouver MLS team.The 19-year-old Gonzalez, whose gaming handle is pronounced “X-rah," will look after the Xbox side while the 20-year-old Hosseini handles PlayStation.Hosseini was the ‘Caps first eMLS athlete in 2018 and 2019 before giving way to Gonzalez. The native of Burnaby, B.C., got his job back in November after defeating Gonzalez in the final of the ONe tournament presented by Alpha Esports, the Whitecaps' official gaming partner.Regina's Gonzalez finished fourth in the 2020 eMLS overall standings.Both players will be representing the club individually and as a team in global competitions. They makes their team debut on Thursday against Mexico’s Paradero Gaming in online qualifying for the 2021 FIFAe Club World Cup.Each team in FIFAe Club World Cup competition is represented by one PlayStation player and one Xbox player.“We are very excited to have two of the most talented FIFA players in North America on our team this year,” Tyler Wilson, the Whitecaps’ FIFA eSports general manager, said in a statement. “Having both Exraa and Skill Shack signed to our club shows our commitment to making a real impact on the global stage."Both gamers will compete as individuals in the EA Sports FIFA 21 Global Series in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 FIFA eWorld Cup. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16. 2020The Canadian Press

  • Deion Sanders, Jackson State flip top JUCO CB De'Jahn Warren from Georgia

    It's the biggest splash of the early signing period for Jackson State in Deion Sanders' first season.

  • NBA awards odds: Luka Doncic is the favorite to win MVP, but can he beat Giannis, LeBron and others?

    Luka Doncic is a surprise MVP favorite in a deep field.

  • Supreme Court to hear case challenging limits on college athlete compensation after NCAA's petition

    The NCAA petitioned the court after an appeals court upheld a ruling that said the NCAA had unreasonable restraints on education-related compensation.

  • 9 gifts under $50 for your favorite workout buddy

    All of these items are guaranteed on-time delivery by December 25, but act fast to make sure the preferred size and color is still in stock.