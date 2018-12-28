Canadian captain Comtois channels Bruce Buffer with pre-game pump up

Maxime Comtois may have a second career as an in-ring fight announcer in his future. (Getty)

Canadian world junior captain Maxime Comtois confirmed with his record-tying four-goal night versus the Danes that he will be an offensive force to be reckoned with in this year’s tourney.

Before Thursday’s contest against the Swiss, the Anaheim Ducks prospect and Canada’s only returning player put his veteran prowess — and announcing chops — on display as he fired up the boys UFC-style with an on-point Bruce Buffer impression.

It’s time? IT’S TIME.





“Good evening. You’re first-round matchup between Canada and Switzerland, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C.,” Comtois belted out before the squad hit the ice for their second game of the preliminary round.

To add to the in-tunnel spectacle, a pair of Spokane Chiefs teammates, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith, threw down an intense game of rock-paper-scissors before Comtois herded the squad onto the ice.

Glorious.

