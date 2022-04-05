Canadian canoe star Laurence Vincent Lapointe announces retirement

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe celebrates after winning silver in the women's canoe sprint C-1 200m A finals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 5, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canadian canoe sprinter Laurence Vincent Lapointe announced her retirement from the sport on Monday, saying she had accomplished everything she wanted as an Olympian.

The 29-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que., won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, with silver in the women's C1 200-metre and bronze in the C2 500 alongside Katie Vincent. It was the first time women competed in canoe events at the Olympics.

"I've come to the realization that I've accomplished everything I wanted to do by going to the Olympic Games and finally seeing the women be allowed in the Games. I've done everything I wanted, and this is where I want to finish," Vincent Lapointe said in an Instagram post.

Vincent Lapointe is also a 13-time world champion and holds the world record in the C1 200. She now plans to focus on her new career in physio therapy.