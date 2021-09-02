Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure celebrates 30 years of progress for people facing breast cancer

Together with our visionary partner CIBC and supporters from coast to coast, this year's virtual and physical experience on October 3 encourages Canadians to never stop running

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - This year marks three decades that the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure has united and inspired people across the country to help make a difference for those affected by breast cancer. As communities prepare to celebrate the 30th annual event this October 3, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and CIBC are inviting people to help us continue to reduce the number of individuals diagnosed with breast cancer and support those facing the disease so they can live long, healthy lives.

The 30th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is taking place Sunday, October 3, 2021. (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

Every day, more than 75 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada – the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. Since its peak in 1986, the breast cancer death rate in women has been nearly cut in half. This reduction reflects the impact of research that has led to improvements in early detection and treatment for breast cancer.

"As we celebrate our 30th annual CIBC Run for the Cure, we're also celebrating the undeniable progress we've made against breast cancer and our unshakeable commitment to continue making meaningful change to benefit people affected by the disease," says Andrea Seale, CEO, CCS. "With the help of our dedicated and visionary partner of 25 years, CIBC, we have mobilized communities to ignite and normalize conversations about breast cancer, supported people and governments to reduce breast cancer risk and deepened our investment in life-changing and life-saving research. And we're not done yet."

From the discovery of the BRCA 1 and 2 genetic mutations to tests that predict the risk of cancer recurrence, CCS has invested in research that has transformed understanding of breast cancer. CCS has also supported breakthroughs in less invasive surgeries; the delivery of more efficient treatments made possible by harnessing the power of technology; and the rise of personalized medicine, which has improved treatment options and enabled healthcare providers to deliver care that is targeted to individuals.

Once again this year, CCS and CIBC have developed engaging ways to participate in the Run while remaining physically distanced. These include a refreshed app and avatar, a live-streamed opening ceremony and a celebration kit for fundraisers who will run or walk in their own neighbourhoods. On October 3, the live-streamed opening ceremony will be broadcast at 11 a.m. EST on Facebook, YouTube and for the first time ever, on YES TV channels across the country. The inspirational broadcast will feature performances from iconic Canadian artists including Chantal Kreviazuk and Brett Kissel, powerful stories from people who have been affected by breast cancer and a high-energy warm up. After the broadcast, participants can walk or run 1 kilometre or 5 kilometres, or any distance of their choosing, around their local neighbourhood.

"Team CIBC is incredibly grateful to our friends at the Canadian Cancer Society for their tireless work to support those living with cancer, and we're proud to have been there every step of the way for 25 years as title partner. Together, we have created a national breast cancer movement that enables new understanding about the disease, better treatment, and better outcomes," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head of Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "While the Run is virtual again this year, our Team's commitment to never stop running for those with breast cancer remains unchanged. Alongside CCS and thousands of Canadians, we'll continue to make strides towards a world where no one has to face breast cancer alone."

"Team CIBC is a testament to the power of the human spirit and how much can be achieved when people come together around a shared purpose," added Seale. "The progress that has been made in breast cancer research and support would not have been possible without the enduring participation of and collaboration with CIBC and its employees and communities. We are deeply grateful for this longstanding partnership."

Until the 1990s, many people with breast cancer were not comfortable disclosing their diagnosis. It wasn't until the rise of breast cancer awareness through events like the Run that people began to reveal and talk about their breast cancer experiences. CCS's national support system creates spaces and opportunities for community and connection, supporting people at every stage of their breast cancer journey.

Funds raised through the Run are saving and changing lives by being invested into world-class research, transformative advocacy, and compassionate support. Donations could help enable the next big discovery or ensure that someone facing a breast cancer diagnosis has the information and support they need to manage life with cancer more easily. Join us on October 3 to show your support for people affected by breast cancer. Visit cibcrunforthecure.com to register or donate.

About the 30th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

The first Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place in 1992 with a small group of people in Toronto who were passionate about reducing the impact of breast cancer in Canada. Three decades later, the Run has evolved into the country's largest single day event in support of the breast cancer cause. Each year, thousands of Canadians come together in communities across the country to show their support for people affected by breast cancer and to help change the future of breast cancer.

Since 1997, CCS's unwavering partner CIBC has been championing the Run, rallying their employees, clients and communities to volunteer, fundraise, and run to support the breast cancer cause. In addition to supporting the Run, CIBC also generously funds CCS's online support community, CancerConnection.ca, helping people with cancer and their loved ones share their experiences and build supportive relationships.

The Run is the largest, single-day event dedicated to raising funds for the breast cancer cause. Last year, this national movement brought together over 25,000 participants and raised $9.5 million in communities across Canada. Since the event began in 1992, the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure has raised more than $471 million for breast cancer research and support. The CIBC team has raised over $56 million throughout the 25-year partnership. Donate or learn more at cibcrunforthecure.com.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Visit cancer.ca for more information.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to help people and communities realize their ambitions. In 2020, CIBC and its team invested $75 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html .

