Canadian Brent Lakatos wins gold at World Para Athletics Championships

Canadian Brent Lakatos won a gold medal in the Men's 100m T53 event at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Friday with a mark of 14.59. The 39-year-old Montreal, Que., native took home his fourth straight gold in the event and now has 12 career gold medals at World Championships.

WATCH | Brent Lakatos races to a 12th career World Para gold medal:

Lakatos previously won a gold medal in the same event at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, and he is also the current world record holder with a mark of 14.10 that he set in 2017.

Alister McQueen of Calgary finished fifth in the men's F64 javelin.

Ilana Dupont of Saskatoon was eighth in the T53 women's 100 metres.

WATCH | Lakatos on being nervous ahead of his win:

Zachary Gingras of Markham, Ont., was eighth in the T38 men's 400 metres.

