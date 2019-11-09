Brent Lakatos adds silver to medal haul at World Para Athletics Championships

Canadian Brent Lakatos won silver in the men's 400m T53 Final at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Saturday with a mark of 48.33.

Lakatos holds the world record for the event in 46.82, set this past summer at the Swiss Nationals. He also won silver for the same event at the London Olympics in 2012.

The 39-year-old from Montreal was coming off a win in the men's 100m T53 event on Friday. He claimed gold in 14.59 and now holds 12 career gold medals at world championships.

Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo won gold (48.08) while Shaoqiao Yang of China came third with a mark of 49.52.

WATCH | Brent Lakatos earns silver medal in men's 400m T53:

Lakatos will next compete in the men's 1500m T54 at the World Championships on Nov. 11.

Stanley sets Canadian record

Liam Stanley of Victoria set a Canadian record in the 400-metre T37 qualifying round, with a time of 54.18 seconds, surpassing his own previous record of 55.04 from the Canadian track and field championships in July. The 22-year-old finished in fifth place in the final with a time of 55.46.

Here's how other Canadians placed on Saturday:

Jessica Frotten of Whitehorse finished seventh in the women's 400m T53.

Amy Watt of Calgary came eighth in the women's long jump T47.

Thomas Normandeau of Peace River came in eighth in men's 400m T47.

Austin Smeenk of Oakville finished fifth in men's 400m T34.

Diane Roy of Sherbrooke came fifth in women's 800m T54.

CBC Sports is providing live coverage of the World Para Athletics Championships.Live coverage from Dubai continues on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET with the day four morning session. Watch all the action here.