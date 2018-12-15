Canadian para biathlete Arendz earns silver medal at World Cup opener

Mark Arendz has been thinking about the 2022 Paralympics, though it hasn't been a distraction this week for the Canadian biathlete and cross-country skier.

"It was a great way to start the biathlon season," the Charlottetown-born athlete told Cross Country Canada. "It was a tight race all the way through. I skied solid and I'm so happy with my overall performance."

Competing in the men's standing classification, the 28-year-old Arendz combined great skis with strong shooting to clock a time of 34 minutes 39.2 seconds on the 12.5-kilometre course.

On Wednesday, the three-time Paralympian won the 10 km cross-country ski race in the standing division at the IPC Nordic World Cup opener in Finland.

Canadian duo inside top 10

"Most of my focus went into the shooting in all four bouts on the range," Arendz, who now lives in Canmore, Alta., said of Saturday's effort. "I felt very comfortable … and it resulted in a great day of shooting."

Two other Canadians cracked the top 10, with Derek Zaplotinsky of Smokey Lake, Alta., placing seventh in men's sit-skiing in 46:49.8 and Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., also finishing seventh in the women's 10 km standing race in 36:19.8.

Ten months ago, Arendz won six medals, including gold, at the Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where he carried the flag for Canada at the closing ceremony.

Struggles in Davos

Arendz's short-term goals include the world championships in February in Prince George, B.C., and winning medals on home soil.

Action continues Sunday with the cross-country ski sprint races.

Meanwhile, three Canadians were unsuccessful in advancing through the qualifying round at a World Cup skate-ski sprint event in Davos, Switzerland.

Alex Harvey of St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was the top Canadian in 37th but only the top 30 athletes advance. Toronto's Len Valjas was 53rd while Andy Shields of Thunder Bay, Ont., placed 60th.

All three will return for Sunday's 10 km and 15 km classic-ski race.