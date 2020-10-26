Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Singh drafted by Sri Lanka's Colombo Kings

TORONTO — Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Singh has been drafted by the Colombo Kings as one of its overseas player selections for the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The five-team cricket league is scheduled to run Nov. 21 to Dec. 13, 2020 at stadiums in Kandy and Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Singh will be playing alongside former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Matthews, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and the West Indies' Andre Russell on the Colombo squad.

Singh, 32, made his Twenty20 International debut for Canada against the Cayman Islands in August 2019. scoring 101 runs from 48 balls to become the first Canadian batsman to record a century in a T20 international match — and the first cricketer to score a century on his T20 international debut.

In April 2019, he was named in Canada's squad for the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia, making his debut against Papua New Guinea. That June, he was selected to play for the Toronto Nationals franchise team in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament.

Most recently he played for Canada last October at the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Singh follows fellow Canadian Saad Bin Zafar, who played for St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this year, on the international stage.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020

The Canadian Press