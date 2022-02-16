Canadian basketball player Kenny Ejim dead at 27, spent two seasons in CEBL

Canadian basketball player Kenny Ejim, who spent two seasons in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, has died at age 27.

The CEBL said in a statement Tuesday that Ejim died in Bahrain, where he was playing for Al Najma of the Bahrain Premier League. A cause of death was not given.

Ejim, from Brampton, Ont., played 15 games with the CEBL's Hamilton Honey Badgers in 2021, averaging 6.67 points a game.

He appeared in four games for the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2020.

"His hard work and infectious personality motivated his teammates and inspired younger players to pursue their dreams," the CEBL said in a statement. "As much as Kenny derived from the game, he gave back far more."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press