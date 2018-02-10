Canadian athletes give Instagram the social media gold medal

From Facebook and Instagram to Twitter and Snapchat, Canada's Olympians are all over social media.

The Canadian Press asked athletes which platform they like best.

Here are some of their responses:

Luger Sam Edney, Twitter: "I love Twitter. It's my go-to. You get a lot of information pretty quick. I'm more of a feed scroller. I like to see what's going on. I like Instagram as well for some pretty classic photos. I like the photo side of it. I like the rawness of Snapchat or Instagram. It's a nice look behind scenes. It's a nice way to see my heroes and my peers."

Figure skater Gabrielle Daleman, Instagram: "I go on Instagram all the time. It's my go-to thing. I'm always on it. My dad actually gets after me for being on it so much. I love looking at the pictures. I can look at wedding photos and makeup tutorials and travel pictures."

Alpine skier Dustin Cook, Instagram: "I'm really into photography and I just like seeing pictures. Trying to cut it back and trying not to look at my phone right away in the morning. At least for, like, five minutes."

Skicross racer George Simmerling, Instagram: "I think you can see people's lives in a different context through photos and videos. I think this next generation of young teenagers need to realize these photos they see of the athletes and people they admire and look up to and love, it's one picture in their life. It's the highlights of an athlete's life typically. It's very easy to get skewed about seeing photos (and thinking) that's how that athlete lives their life. That person could be extremely depressed. You never know. Kind of have a thick skin and don't be influenced so much by what you see on social media."

Skeleton racer Elisabeth Vathje, Instagram: "I like being on Instagram because I like seeing a glimpse into people's lives. I don't like reading about people's lives. I like seeing the photos. The one person I like to keep updated with the most is Ellen Degeneres because she's probably my favourite out there. She's my number one to meet."

Bobsled brakeman Jesse Lumsden, Instagram: "Twitter is great for information, but not always the best up until recently for visual stimulation. Instagram gives you a little bit of both. You get video, you get news content, you get artwork, you get communication. It's kind of all wrapped up into one package."

Bobsled pilot Justin Kripps: Instagram: "They say a picture is worth a thousand words. You don't have to come up with some awesome caption for your photo. You just have to have a cool photo."

Snowboarder Spencer O'Brien, Instagram: "It's a bit of an addiction. I follow a couple of wiener dog accounts. I'm a big wiener dog fan."

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, Instagram: "I'm a big picture fan. It's easier to sort through pictures than read what everyone is saying. On Facebook, I'm following the Dodo."

Freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury: "In the morning, the order would be Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and then as I eat breakfast and the one I spend the most time on is Twitter."

Short-track speedskater Marianne St-Gelais, Snapchat: "I like it because it's so simple. It's quick and everything you take with it won't stay. You can do a screenshot and then boom, it's gone."

Luge Kim McRae, Facebook: "It's pretty much the only one I use. All my friends are on it essentially from the past. I know everyone is changing over to Instagram."

Figure skater Patrick Chan, Instagram: "I'm kind of getting into photography. It's funny because who I follow on Instagram is constantly changing. I unfollow and I follow new people depending on certain interests. I think it's the generation. I think if you ask some of the newer Olympians around 20 and 21 they're more (into) Snapchat."

Snowboarder Max Parrot, Instagram: "I like Instagram because the only thing you see in your feed is who you follow. If I compare it to Facebook, I have many friends on my personal Facebook, I never see their posts. I just see ads and ads, so I'm not much of a fan of Facebook."

Bobsled pilot Alysia Rissling, Instagram: "I can't believe I'm admitting this, but I follow all the CrossFit athletes. I think they're incredible athletes and very motivational."

Women's hockey team goaltender Genevieve Lacasse, Instagram: "People are able to just post pictures. On Twitter, you've got to write words and it takes a little more effort. Sometimes you write stuff, you don't want to offend anyone. You've got to make sure you're not getting yourself in trouble. With a picture, it's more black and white. Can I post this or not? Is there violence, nudity in here? If there is, don't post it."

Skeleton racer Mirela Rahneva, Instagram: "It's so bad. It's addicting. I'm on there always."

The Canadian Press