Which Canadian athlete was the best in 2018?



Ah, yes, as 2018 comes to a close, the opportunity arises to evaluate the year that was. In sports, it was quite an eventful one for Canadian athletes.

For starters, this past year brought us an Olympics. With standout performances from competitors like Mikael Kingsbury, who won a gold medal in moguls, and Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who also took home a pair of golds, these Olympians surely deserve to be in the conversation.

Were Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir the best Canadian athletes of 2018? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Additionally, we have a fine crop of hockey players gunning for the award. This year saw Taylor Hall as the recipient of the Hart Memorial Trophy, labelling him as the most valuable player in the NHL. Surely, being named the MVP of the league has to put him at the top of mind when it comes to selecting a hockey star.

However, there is this one guy in Edmonton who goes by the name of Connor McDavid, who should also garner some attention for the honour. The Oilers’ captain finished last season with 100 points or more for the second time in his young career. He also seems to make highlight real plays every time he touches the puck.

But don’t think we are going to overlook wrestlers.

Kenny Omega, of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He is currently the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and is the only Canadian ever to be bestowed the honour.

So I think I can honestly say, this year more than ever, the field is wide open.

