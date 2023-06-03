Canadian artistic swimmer Lamothe sets PB en route to bronze at World Cup Super Final

Canada's Audrey Lamothe competes in the women's technical solo event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final on Friday in Oviedo, Spain. (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images - image credit)

Canadian artistic swimmer Audrey Lamothe captured bronze after delivering a personal-best performance on Friday at the World Cup Super Final in Oviedo, Spain.

The 18-year-old from Montreal reached the podium in the women's solo technical event with a score of 239.5017 — improving her personal best by 43 points. Her previous personal best was set in March while earning World Cup bronze in Markham, Ont., where she also claimed bronze in the women's solo free.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lamothe finished just 0.4 points behind Iris Tio of Spain on Friday, while two-time Olympic medallist Inui Yukiko of Japan won gold with 268.4217 points.

"I've been working very hard on my hybrids and elements, and I'm very proud that I reached my declared degree of difficulty in all of them today," Lamothe said in a release.

Lamothe credited her relationship with coach Liza Yakhno as playing a role in her steady improvement.

"Working with Liza has provided me with some stability as I learn to work with the new scoring system. She has so much experience swimming solos herself, she really understands what I'm going through and is able to calm me down and boost my confidence," Lamothe said.

Canada finished fifth in the team technical event during the evening session.

Lamothe will be back in the pool on Saturday to compete in the women's solo free, while Regina's Kenzie Priddell and Calgary's Jonnie Newman will compete together in the duet technical event.

The Canadian squad is gearing up for this summer's World Aquatics Championships, running from July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan.