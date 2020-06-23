Canadian Apparel Company Converts Supply Chain Amidst Covid-19 Crisis to Address PPE Shortage in Canada & the US

With the launch of masksandequipment.com, Canadian travel brand Kosan pivots to provide small businesses and individuals with access to quality, certified PPE products.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian owned and operated apparel brand, Kosan Medical Company Ltd. ("Kosan Medical"), announces the launch of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) ecommerce site www.masksandequipment.com .

Through the website Masks & Equipment , Kosan Medical provides a platform where both businesses and consumers alike can purchase best-in-class, medical grade PPE gear from reputable sources. Many of the products are produced in facilities that are FDA certified, and all products undergo stringent testing to ensure the quality of the goods.

A travel apparel brand first, Kosan knew that as global conditions worsened, the company would need to pivot quickly in order to keep the business alive. With long standing supply relationships with suppliers both locally and globally, Kosan Medical has procured a wide array of PPE products which are in stock and shipping now. Kosan is focused on providing accessible, affordable access to PPE gear with no minimum order quantities in most cases.

"Our team at Kosan knew it would be very challenging for individuals, as well as small businesses, to locate the appropriate, necessary and government approved PPE for the safety of their community, workers and customers as well as themselves. We knew we had to do everything we could to ensure people had the option to purchase the proper PPE product for their health and safety." Said, Kosan Medical CEO, Alex McAulay.

Examples of items on order or in stock and shipping now

N95 Surgical Masks

Face Shields

Disinfectant Wipes

Hand Sanitizers

Reusable Protective Masks & more!

Kosan also donates one surgical mask for every reusable mask sold.

About

At Kosan Medical Company Ltd., your protection is our priority. We provide medical grade, protective apparel and gear that will keep you and your team protected when you need it most. Our team has an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience in the technical apparel industry. We have fostered and established a strong network of global suppliers and manufacturing partners. With proven experience developing a wide range of technical performance products, Kosan prides itself on offering high quality products built to perform and last.

CONTACT:

Karyna McLaren

Karyna@kosanmedical.com

1-647-892-1180

Alex McAulay

Alex@kosanmedical.com

1-604-365-0425

SOURCE: Kosan Travel Co





