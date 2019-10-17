Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay taking a year off from pro golf

QUEBEC — Canadian golfer Anne-Catherine Tanguay is taking a one-year sabbatical to focus on personal projects.

The 28-year-old Quebec City native says she plans to conserve her status as a player for the 2021 season under LPGA Tour rules.

Tanguay likely would have to play on the Symetra Tour or go to the Qualifying Series to regain full LPGA status as she is 130th on the money list this year. Only the top 100 keep their cards for the following year.

"After having suffered several injuries, I can't ignore that my body is sending me signals," Tanguay said in a statement. "In recent weeks, I dipped into my reserves to find the necessary energy to continue practising and competing at a high level. I need a break, and I have decided to listen to myself."

Tanguay missed the cut at five of her last six events.

"I'm returning home. I need to be closer to my family and take time to re-evaluate my priorities," she said.

Tanguay was an LPGA member in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Tanguay was the second Quebec golfer to make an announcement about her future this month.

Earlier, Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., announced her retirement after finishing 30th on the Symetra Tour money list this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press