Canadian Alexander earns World Cup men's downhill bronze medal

KVITFJELL, NORWAY — Canadian Cam Alexander captured a bronze medal Saturday in a men's World Cup downhill ski race.

Alexander, of North Vancouver, B.C., finished third in a time of one minute 44.81 seconds. Switzerland's Niels Hintermann secured the gold medal, finishing 0.08 seconds ahead of Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr.

Alexander also won a World Cup race here in 2022 in a shared victory with Hintermann.

The Canadian earned his third career podium finish.

Jeff Read of Canmore, Alta., was sixth, ahead of Swiss star Marco Odermatt, the downhill world champion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press