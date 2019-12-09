Canadian Alen Marcina named head coach of San Antonio FC in USL Championship

SAN ANTONIO — Canadian Alen Marcina has been promoted to head coach of San Antonio FC of the USL Championship.

The 40-year-old from Surrey, B.C., originally joined the team in 2018, serving most recently as an assistant coach.

Prior to that, Marcina spent more than five years as a head coach in the North American Soccer League and USL League Two. In 2014, Marcina led the San Antonio Scorpions to the NASL championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After leaving the Scorpions, he spent part of the 2016 season as head coach of Rayo OKC in the NASL.

Marcina's playing career featured 13 clubs across seven countries over seven years, A striker, he played for the Ottawa Wizards (CPSL) and Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitcaps prior to their MLS days.

He also played in Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland, New Zealand and the U.S.,

Marcina, who retired as a player in 2010, was called up by the Canadian national team in 2007 but did not see action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press