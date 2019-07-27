Canadian AJ Assadian takes bronze in new taekwondo event at Pan Ams

LIMA, Peru — Canada's AJ Assadian helped make history on Saturday at the Pan American Games.

The Toronto taekwondo athlete captured bronze in the men's individual poomsae as the event made its debut at the Pan Ams.

Assadian shared the bronze with Mexico's Marco Arroyo.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This is a big honour for me," Assadian said. "I've dreamt about this day for a long time and I'm so happy I was able to get on the podium today.

"There was a lot of pressure on my today being the first poomsae athlete ever for Canada to compete at the Pan Am Games — I tried to treat it like any other event to remove that pressure. I'm just really happy I was able to perform.”

American Alex Lee won gold and Hugo Del Castillo of Peru took silver.

RUGBY SEVENS

The Canadian men's and women's teams are heading to the semifinals on Sunday.

The Canadian men finished the first round at 2-1 after a 12-7 loss to Argentina to conclude Saturday's play. Earlier, Canada beat Jamaica 31-0.

Canada's men face Brazil in the semifinals.

On the women's side, Canada beat Brazil 26-0 and crushed Peru 54-0 to finish 3-0.

Canada, which faces Colombia in the semis, outscored opponents 134-0 in the opening round.

CANOE/KAYAK

Canada's C2 1,000 metre team brought home the country's first silver at the Pan Ams.

Craig Spence of Dartmouth, N.S., and Drew Hodges of Ottawa finished second to Cuba in the final.

"Moving forward this is a big step towards Tokyo (the 2020 Olympics)," Spence said. "This competition is a great learning experience about how to compete at games and against high-level competitors. Drew and I are an even stronger team after this competition and will greatly help our growth as athletes.”

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Canada's men's team is off to the quarterfinals.

Story continues

Aaron Nusbaum of Aurora, Ont., and Mike Plantinga of Langley, B.C., beat Americans Mark Burik and Ian Satterfield 2-0 (21-18, 21-12)

Amanda Harnett of Burlington, Ont., and Marie-Christine Lapointe of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., were eliminated from medal contention with a 2-1 (15-21, 21-14, 15-10) loss to Colombia's Yuly Ayala and Diana Rios.

HANDBALL

The Canadian women's team fell to 0-3 with a 28-15 loss to Cuba.

Nassima Benhacine of Chambly, Que., and Emily Routhier of Marbleton, Que., led Canada with three goals apiece.

The Canadian Press