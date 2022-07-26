Canadian on-air weather personalities shifting tone amid worsening climate change

·4 min read

Forecaster Warren Dean recalls feeling helpless as a deadly heat dome hovered over British Columbia last summer.

The CTV News weather anchor for Vancouver Island says he and his colleagues tried to hammer home the seriousness of the unprecedented extreme heat event to the public but there were still those who failed to heed the warnings forecasters were issuing.

"It was really helpless seeing the result of it and seeing that many people suffer through it," Dean, a weather specialist for 16 years, said of the heat dome that resulted in more than 600 deaths.

"I think we did a very good job as a weather community, as a forecasting community, to give plenty of notice to make adjustments, but we still got the 'Well it's not going to be that bad.' And I think what it showed us is that it can be that bad."

Dean is among several Canadian on-air weather personalities who say they've been shifting their tone and approach in light of worsening climate change.

While on-air forecasters can be seen by some as typically more light-hearted television personalities, Dean said he's been making an effort in the last five years to share "a bigger picture" with his audience, delving into why a region is seeing certain weather conditions and how they could affect those living there.

"I've taken a very educational route to this when I present my forecast and really dig into the science of it," he said. "So that I can kind of show people really what's going on, explain the reasons why we're getting this and try to explain why it's a crisis."

CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy, who's been reporting on the weather since 1995, said she's also changed her approach to her job as more extreme weather events occur.

That's meant reminding herself that it's OK not to end weather forecasts in a "happy and pleasant place," she said.

"We tend to be talking in upbeat tones when we're talking about just general forecasting, the difference being when there's severe weather, then it's very serious and it's life-threatening, and you take a very different approach," she said.

"Now there's this place in between where you're talking about just a forecast, it's not severe weather in the sense of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, it's severe in the sense of the long-term effects to our planet. And I have to get comfortable with giving bad news."

Jim Abraham, president of the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society, said the "unique challenge" for meteorologists and on-air weather personalities when it comes to climate change is preparing the public "for something that they've never experienced before."

"Something that all meteorologists are dealing with around the world is, how do we communicate risk in a way that's well understood by the public?" he said. "I certainly think it's a work in progress."

Abraham said on-air weather personalities have long forecasted temperatures, humidex levels, the strength of winds and the amount of precipitation.

But they should also share the "impacts of those particular weather elements," he said, and what people can do to minimize the effects of such weather on not only the general population, but also those who are more marginalized and vulnerable.

Abraham added that there needs to be greater collaboration between governments, meteorologists, on-air weather personalities and emergency managers to ensure that the messaging put out is "consistent and clear."

"I don't think the public recognizes the risk with heat, for example," he said. "I doubt many Canadians realize that the largest loss of life from a weather event in the history of Canada took place in British Columbia last year with the heat dome."

Kennedy, with the CBC, said it's important that everyone working in the field of meteorology adapts as climate change continues to affect people's lives.

"We've been concerned about climate change for a long period of time, but progress is slow," she said. "We don't have the luxury of time with the extremes and life-threatening conditions."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Liberal MP accused of using office for personal gain sees trial extended to fall

    OTTAWA — The trial for former Liberal MP Raj Grewal, who stands accused of using his political office for personal financial gain, will extend until at least this fall. The ex-Brampton politician faces two breach of trust charges related to a series of loans he took out to pay for gambling debts, which he kept hidden from the federal ethics commissioner while he served in Ottawa. The Crown has tried to establish that Grewal offered help with visas or special access to Prime Minister Justin Trude

  • 'I felt in my heart, the Pope really means it'; Sask. residential school survivors react to papal apology

    Residential school survivors from Saskatchewan who travelled to Maskwacis, Alta., say they were moved to hear Pope Francis apologize for the part the Roman Catholic Church played in the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools in Canada. Pope Francis, battling mobility issues, was pushed in a wheelchair to the Ermineskine Cree Nation Cemetery on Monday morning, listening to the drum and song of Jerry Saddleback. He paused in the cemetery for a silent prayer before he was

  • TikTok found an affordable dupe for Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag that’s less than $20

    This affordable alternative is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

  • Homeless advocates call for housing, treatment in wake of shootings in Langley, B.C.

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Advocates in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island say violence against people who are homeless isn't an issue that is isolated to Langley, B.C., and it's time for change. Kelly Morris says she believed she would have been killed in a shooting at an encampment near Qualicum Beach in 2020 that took three other lives had she not received a phone call warning her to stay out of the area. Morris, a former drug user who is now an outreach worker, says she's helped more than 600 vulnerable

  • Browns place Ward, Conklin on active/PUP list as camp opens

    Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and starting right tackle Jack Conklin will begin Cleveland's training camp on the sideline after being placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday as the Browns await the NFL's ruling on quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ward injured his left foot on the final day of minicamp last month.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the