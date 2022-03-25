Canada's World Cup berth temporarily on hold after loss to Costa Rica

Canada failed to clinch a spot in the World Cup on Thursday but will have another chance this weekend. (Anthony Contreras REUTERS/Mayela Lopez)

With the entire nation rabidly watching, the coronation for the Canadian men’s national soccer team will have to wait a few more days.

Canada could’ve punched its ticket to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, but fell short in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica on Thursday evening in front of nearly 35,000 fans at San Jose’s Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Mark-Anthony Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after pushing Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas to the ground, earning a second yellow card for the foul. Kaye was almost dismissed in the 16th minute, but VAR concluded that he didn’t commit a red-card worthy tackle.

RED CARD 🟥



Mark-Anthony Kaye is SENT OFF for the #CanMNT at the 34th minute, picking up his 2nd yellow for a rough shoulder #CanMNT | 🔴 https://t.co/7JFAUhgjL6 pic.twitter.com/bW1s3Jxdp7 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) March 25, 2022

Celso Borges — one of the mainstays from Costa Rica’s 2014 team that danced to the World Cup quarterfinals, scored the game’s only goal on a free header just before halftime, as Canada failed to clear its defensive area after a free kick. It was Borges’ 25th goal for Costa Rica during his 150th appearance for his country.

Canada has been defined by its relentless attack throughout its winning streak and dictated play even after Kaye was sent off. Tajon Buchanan almost equalized in the 73rd minute after Navas made a sprawling save on Richie Laryea, spilling the rebound to Buchanan, who headed the ball off the crossbar.

Laryea wasn’t done there, sending a speculative long-range rocket towards Navas in the 82nd minute, forcing another huge stop. He was named Canada’s Man of the Match.

Story continues

And the hits kept on coming for Canada as Jonathan David drove a shot off the post in the 88th minute — an agonizingly close effort that was emblematic of his team’s night as a whole.

GOAL 🇨🇷



Costa Rica go up 1-0 over #CanMNT at the stroke of half-time via Celso Borges' header off a set-piece play, not cleared#CanMNT | 🔴 https://t.co/7JFAUhgjL6 pic.twitter.com/PHqHwTv8X5 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) March 25, 2022

There were a number of scenarios that would’ve seen Canada officially advance to the World Cup. Canada could’ve qualified with a win, a draw in combination with a Panama loss or draw, or a United States loss or draw, or through a loss combined with a Panama loss or draw and a United States loss.

Panama and Honduras played to a 1-1 draw, while the United States and Mexico fought to a scoreless tie.

Canada resumes its qualifying run against Jamaica on Sunday at Toronto’s BMO Field, where the home crowd will certainly be rocking.

More from Yahoo Sports