Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

Canada's women's indoor volleyball squad concluded its 2022 Volleyball Nations League preliminary round campaign with a 4-8 record after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday in Calgary. (volleyballworld.com - image credit)
Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary.

Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points.

Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch.

Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Canadians finished with a 4-8 record, only good for 12th in the 16-team standings. Although low, the standing is an improvement from last year's 3-12 record.

Canada finished ahead of only Poland, Bulgaria and Belgium, which also had a 4-8 record, and winless South Korea.

Wins against the Dominican Republic and South Korea in straight sets and a 3-1 victory over Belgium, all in early June, round out Canada's high points of the season.

The U.S. (11-1), Brazil (10-2), Italy (10-2), China (8-4), Japan (8-4), Serbia (8-4), Turkey (7-5) and Thailand (5-7) all finished in the top eight and will head to Ankara, Turkey, from July 13-17 for the final round of competition.

