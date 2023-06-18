Canada's Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes win gold at Beach Pro Tour Challenge event

JŪRMALA, Latvia — Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes won their first Beach Pro Tour gold medal as a team on Sunday.

Canada defeated Switzerland’s Zoé Vergé-Dépré and Esmée Böbner 2-0 (21-17 21-17) in the tournament's final.

Although the Swiss put pressure on Canada with their serve, Canada out blocked their opponents 5-1 and made fewer errors.

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes, both from Toronto, won a bronze medal at the Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic, earlier this month.

Earlier Sunday, Canada also beat Latvia's Anastasija Samoilova and Tina Graudina in the semifinal 2-0 (21-17, 21-16) to advance to the gold-medal match.

Latvia ended up winning the women’s bronze medal over Brazil’s Tainá/Victoria in a tie break (21-11, 20-22, 15-13).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press