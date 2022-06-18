Canada's Wilkerson, Bukovec defeat Germany to clinch spot in beach volleyball worlds final

·1 min read
Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, and teammate Sophie Bukovec celebrate after winning the beach volleyball world championship semifinals in Rome on Sunday. (Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press - image credit)
Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, and teammate Sophie Bukovec celebrate after winning the beach volleyball world championship semifinals in Rome on Sunday. (Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press - image credit)

Canada's Sophie Bukovec and Brandi Wilkerson have only played four tournaments together, but they are peaking at the right time.

The new Canadian pair punched their ticket to the FIVB beach volleyball world championship final on Saturday with a 2-1 semifinal win over Germany's Cinja Tillman and Svenja Muller.

Of all the games the Canadian duo has played through the tournament, the semifinal might have been the simplest, at least on the scoresheet, as Wilkerson and Bukovec won the first and third sets 21-15 while dropping the second by the same score.

"It's a dream. I'm so grateful and so honoured to be here," Bukovec said after the semifinal win. "To play on this stage and to play in a final is incredible. Playing with Brandi is awesome."

The Toronto-based pair were perfect through pool play, defeating teams from Switzerland, Italy, the U.S. and France, before getting by Thailand, Italy and a second German team in the knockout stages.

The pair have clinched themselves a world championship medal and finish as the best of the three Canadian pairs that competed at the tournament. Fellow Canadians and 2019 world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes saw their title hopes dashed in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Megan and Nicole McNamara fell out of the round of 32.

Bukovec and Wilkerson will take on Brazil's Ana Patricia and Duda for the gold medal at 2:00 p.m ET on Sunday. The match can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • FIA directive to reduce bouncing receives mixed reviews from drivers

    MONTREAL — A few days after he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes with what he called "excruciating" back pain, Lewis Hamilton joked half-heartedly that he's a little bit shorter this week due to spinal compression. The seven-time Formula One world champion is at the centre of the FIA's directive to reduce the "porpoising" — or bouncing effect — of cars this season, which received mixed reviews from drivers on the eve of Montreal Grand Prix weekend on Friday. "I cannot stress more how importan

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for 2026 World Cup, Edmonton snubbed

    VANCOUVER — The 2026 World Cup is coming to Vancouver and Toronto, but fans in Edmonton will miss out when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico co-host the men's soccer tournament. FIFA announced Thursday that the expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto, the American cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey. Mexico City, Monterrey a

  • NHL Draft: Wild's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.

  • Stanley Cup Final preview: Lightning vs. Avalanche is the one we've been waiting for

    This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Rapinoe, Morgan back with U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

    Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been on a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski evaluated younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. “So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement. Twent

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats shuffle offensive line for game versus Stampeders

    HAMILTON — In the space of a week, American rookie offensive lineman Tyrone Riley has gone from the Hamilton Tiger-Cat's practice roster to the starting lineup. The six-foot-six, 290-pound Riley will make his first CFL start at left tackle Saturday when Hamilton hosts the Calgary Stampeders. Riley didn't dress for the Ticats' season-opening 30-13 road loss last week to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "There's a reason we kept him around," said Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach/president of

  • Oleksiak withdraws from Canada's swim team for Commonwealth Games

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from Canada's swim team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada announced Oleksiak's withdrawal Wednesday from Budapest, where the Canadian team is preparing for the world aquatic championships. "I am excited to compete at world championships, but after thinking long and hard about the additional commitment of Commonwealth Games I have decided this is the best option long-term to prepare for the 2

  • Drive to Survive's reach goes beyond F1 fans. Now, other sports want to copy show's success

    As a kid, Mike Janik could be found spending his days crashing Hot Wheels cars together and playing racing games. Now, two decades later, he's "giddy" knowing he's attending this weekend's 2022 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal — and can check watching "the pinnacle of motorsports" off his bucket list. Growing up, Janik had always followed more of the rally scene. Until one day, he stumbled upon F1 highlights on YouTube and his interest went "from zero to 100." "I went from having no k