Canadian speed skater Valérie Maltais takes her pre-race meals very seriously.

She fuels her body with as much lean protein as she can fit in it, which sometimes means that breakfast doesn’t always look too appetizing.

But the 27-year-old won a silver medal in Sochi and has 11 World Championship medals under her belt, so her big and unusual breakfast must be doing something right.

Valérie Maltais is all about the protein.

