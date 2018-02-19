For Canada's Valerie Maltais, making the podium isn't everything

Valerie Maltais is one of Canada’s most impressive speed-skating talents. In 2014, she set the Olympic record in the ladies’ 1,000M with a lightning-quick pace of 1:28.771.

She found her way onto the podium in Sochi, winning a silver medal in the 3000m relay. But four years later in PyeongChang, medaling is not everything for the renowned skater.

“If I achieve the podium, that will be the best,” Maltai shared with Yahoo Canada Sports. “But if I don’t, I want to have this feeling that there are other things that matter.”

While it is not an explicit goal for Maltais to finish with a medal in 2018, that won’t stop her from doing everything she can to get there.

“I’m kind of a perfectionist,” the Olympic record holder admitted. “I want to give my everything for the Games.”

Maltais will look for a podium finish this week in PyeongChang, but even if she fails to earn a medal, her experience in South Korea is one she won’t soon forget.