Canada's under-18 men's hockey team blanks Switzerland 5-0 at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Canadian team captain Berkly Catton scored twice in a 5-0 blanking of Switzerland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Wednesday.

Canada's under-18 men's hockey team finished 2-1 in Group B.

The Canadians needed to beat the Swiss by at least three goals to secure top seed in the group and a bye to Friday's semifinals, and did so.

The defending champions opened with a 9-5 loss to Finland before beating host Slovakia 14-4.

Cole Beaudoin had a goal and an assist for Canada. Roger McQueen and Malcom Massé also scored.

Goaltender Carter George turned away 11 shots for the shutout.

Carson Wetsch drew a penalty shot for Canada in the third period, but was stopped by Swiss goalie Christian Kirsch.

In other games Wednesday, the United States beat Germany 8-1 in Group A.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup has been held annually since 1991 under different names.

It isn't sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation, which holds its world under-18 men's championship in April.

The world tournament conflicting with the Canadian Hockey League playoffs impacts the roster Canada sends to it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press