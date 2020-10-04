Canada's Tristan Woodfine runs Olympic standard, personal-best time at London Marathon

Canadian marathoner Tristan Woodfine reached the Olympic qualifying standard of two hours 11 minutes 30 seconds on Sunday, finishing the London Marathon in a personal-best 2:10:51.

Last October, Calgary resident Trevor Hofbauer gained an automatic berth to Tokyo next summer by finishing first among Canadian men at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Woodfine clocked 2:13:16 that day, nine months after running 2:15:19 at the Houston Marathon in January 2019.

Shura Kitata of Ethiopia won Sunday in a sprint finish in 2:05:41, 1-100th of a second ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba. Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was third in 2:05:45.

Defending champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya placed eighth in 2:06:49.

