How Canada's track and field Olympians are navigating pandemic

You could feel the excitement and pure joy on the other end of the phone. Alysha Newman, full of life and energy, is back training and hopeful of competing in the near future.

Her agent has mapped out a series of pole vault events during a global pandemic, including those on the World Indoor Tour, starting in late January, with Newman confirmed to compete Feb. 6 in Rouen, France.

"Pole vaulters are able to social distance and still jump," she said. "I think pole vault will be one of the sports that can go on [in the new year] so I'm very fortunate."

Newman's Canadian track and field teammates, distance runner Moh Ahmed, shot putter Brittany Crew and sprinter Aaron Brown, have resumed training after an abbreviated 2020 season while world No. 1 decathlete Damian Warner has finally secured an indoor training facility.

I'm one of the best technicians in the world but what I lacked was the velocity, power and speed hitting the box. We're working on that again in the pre-season. — Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman

CBC Sports also spoke with fellow medal contenders Crystal Emmanuel (sprinter), Mike Mason (high jump) and middle-distance runner Brandon McBride nine months from the start of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Newman, who hasn't competed since the Ultimate Garden Clash virtual event in May, is anxious to show off her newfound speed on the runway and different poles she first tried late in 2019 before receiving a new shipment recently.

"They're a little longer. We didn't get a meet to try them [in 2020] but I did really well on them in practice," said Newman, who jumped a personal-best 4.82 metres in August 2019. "I'm one of the best technicians in the world but what I lacked was the velocity, power and speed hitting the box. We're working on that again in the pre-season and getting back to jumping shape."

Ranked fourth in the world, Newman is back training at a warehouse in Caledon, Ont., she rents with coach Doug Wood since her regular facility nearby, Bolton Pole Vault, has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Until snow arrives, she will train on a 400-metre track.

"We're working on getting [to] my [usual] jumping shape in August [by next] February," Newman said. "I always find I'm a little behind [during the indoor season] in confidence, speed and jumping experience.

"We also tapped into the mental side [earlier this year]," added Newman, who credits her progress to hypnotism. "It wasn't [working with] a sports psychologist. I've really tapped into that mentality of not worrying about [my competitors] and not noticing what they're doing or fixing, but being in tune to Doug and [coach Zeke Krykorka's] training and believing what we do every day is the best way."

Brown eyes 4x100 relays in spring

Sprinter Aaron Brown decided the risks of travelling to Europe this past summer to compete on the Diamond League professional circuit did not outweigh the reward, so he raced in Texas and Florida, where he lives and trains.

His season-best times of 10.15 seconds and 20.24 in the 100 and 200 metres, respectively, on his home track at Monteverde, Fla., aren't far off where the Toronto native finished the 2019 campaign.

"We lost access to facilities during the height of COVID-19 and had to get creative with our workouts," said Brown, noting he'll emphasize the 200 in training and try to defend titles in both events at Canadian championships next summer. "Now we have track access but not to school gyms."

