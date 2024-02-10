Canada's Thompson, Phelan finish 1-2 at women's ski cross World Cup

BAKURIANI, Georgia — Canada's Marielle Thompson and Brittany Phelan earned gold and silver in women's World Cup ski cross action on Saturday.

It was the sixth time this season a pair of Canadians shared the women's ski cross World Cup podium. Thompson and Phelan were also first and second last week in Italy.

For Thompson, it was her third win in her last four outings and now sits atop the season standings. It also stands as the Whistler, B.C., native's 28th career World Cup win and first at Bakuriani in Georgia.

“Stoked to be on the podium with Britt today,” Thompson said. “It was super special to sing 'Oh Canada' together. This course is fun to ski with lots of jumps and action, and you need to ski well to be fast."

“A third win this season and now to be the overall leader is very special. It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been in this position and I’m hoping that this gives me some more confidence heading into the rest of the season.”

France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel took bronze to round out the podium Saturday.

With back-to-back second-place finishes, Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., now has 16 podiums in 70 World Cup starts and currently sits fourth in the season standings.

“It was a good day of racing today and pumped to be on the podium, especially with Mar,” Phelan said. “It wasn’t easy out there, it was a real battle in the finals, but made it happen and looking forward to another shot at it tomorrow.”

Thompson and Phelan, in addition to fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and India Sherret, will be at it Sunday for more World Cup action.

