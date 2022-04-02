Canada's test requirement for travellers is gone, but other hurdles remain

·5 min read
Canada's test requirement for travellers is gone, but other hurdles remain

A big and costly burden has been lifted for fully vaccinated travellers: as of Friday, they no longer must take a COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

"It's about time," said Emil Kamel at Toronto's Pearson airport on Friday, on his way to Egypt.

"Having to find a PCR test in a foreign country can get quite expensive and inconvenient," he said. "We appreciate being able to come home and not worry about those things."

However, the pandemic isn't over, and there are other things travellers may have to worry about, such as test requirements to enter other countries, and the threat of another COVID-19 wave.

Here's what to keep in mind when planning your vacation.

Mark Bochsler/CBC
Mark Bochsler/CBC

Some rules remain

Vaccinated travellers may not be entirely off the hook for the test requirement if they're travelling with unvaccinated children. That's because unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people over age four must still show proof of a negative antigen or molecular test to enter Canada.

And all travellers — vaccinated or not — must still submit their travel information using the ArriveCAN app or by registering online within 72 hours before arriving in Canada.

Although they no longer have to worry about taking a pre-entry test, vaccinated travellers may be randomly selected to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

"The positive news for those that are randomly selected is that there is no need to quarantine while you're awaiting your results," said Darryl Dalton, who is chief of operations at Pearson airport with the Canada Border Services Agency.

The bad news is that those who test positive must comply with federal rules and isolate for 10 days — even if they're in a province which has reduced the isolation period to five days for people infected with COVID-19.

Some countries still want a test

Vaccinated Canadians will still have to book — and pay for — a COVID-19 test if they're visiting a country that requires one upon entry.

Popular destinations such as Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom have no COVID-19 entry restrictions for Canadians, but many other hotspots, such as Jamaica and the United States (when travelling by air) demand proof of a negative antigen or molecular test.

"I suggest that travellers do their due diligence and research the location that they're going to, to see what the requirements are," said Dalton.

Submitted by Seema Shirali
Submitted by Seema Shirali

Seema Shirali of Markham, Ont., has a daughter in New York City. She says she's disappointed — and surprised — the U.S. hasn't followed Canada's lead and dropped the pre-arrival test requirement for international air passengers.

"Canada was always stringent," with COVID-19 restrictions, she said. "[The U.S.] opened up way before we have and yet they have this test, which seems really weird to me."

U.S. Airlines and other travel industry groups have pressured the Biden administration to drop the test requirement, but the government has given no indication it plans to nix the rule.

Another COVID-19 wave?

On the same day Canada dropped its test requirement for travellers, federal health officials said they anticipate an increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, driven by the infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2.

"Don't be complacent in thinking this is over," said Dr. Teresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, at a news conference on Friday. "There will likely be more bumps along the way."

Quebec and Ontario are already entering a sixth wave as infections surge in both provinces. Case numbers are also climbing in Europe and China.

So what does this mean for people making travel plans?

Toronto emergency physician Dr Kashif Pirzada advises Canadians to sit tight.

"I don't think now's a good time to travel," he said. "This is a time to sort of batten down the hatches, put up your shields and be careful."

However, he said we should see another lull in cases soon.

"Once this wave passes, it'll be fine again — until another variant comes."

WATCH | Concerns mount amid 6th wave's arrival:

A rise in cases could also mean a return to stricter travel rules. When the government announced last month it was dropping the test requirement, it warned that nothing was set in stone.

"All measures are subject to review," said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. "We will continue to adjust them as the epidemiological situation here in Canada and abroad evolve."

Ottawa previously flip-flopped on the testing rule last fall when it dropped the requirement for those making short trips to the U.S., but reintroduced it less than three weeks later when Omicron hit.

Travel insurance

People can get travel insurance to cover costs if they fall ill from COVID-19 while travelling. Most providers are also offering coverage if people test positive and must delay or cancel their trip, said Will McAleer, executive director of the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada.

But he warns that it's unlikely travellers can get coverage if they forfeit their trip because they're concerned about rising COVID-19 cases.

"They won't be able to cancel [and get reimbursed] just because they're a little afraid that maybe there might be more cases at the destination than they had thought when they booked it," he said.

"If you change your mind, you don't want to go anymore, that's not something that's in a typical policy."

However, said McAleer, if Canada were suddenly to reinstate its advisory against non-essential travel abroad, insured travellers would be able to cancel their trip and get reimbursed — if the advisory were still in place at their time of their scheduled trip.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bruce Willis' Aphasia Has 'Been Hard' for Wife Emma: 'Not Easy Seeing a Spouse Decline' (Source)

    A source tells PEOPLE Bruce Willis' wife Emma "has to keep it together for" their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 10, amid his aphasia diagnosis

  • WATCH: Katherine Schwarzenegger Surprises Chris Pratt with a Garage Makeover: 'This Is Insane'

    The couple get a helping hand from Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin on season 2 of their star-studded Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit

  • Canada's travel rules change today. Here's what you need to know

    As of today, April 1, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will no longer be required to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test. The federal government announced the change in March, citing vaccination uptake and stable COVID-19 case counts at the time. Here's a look at what changes today. What are the changes for vaccinated travellers? Starting Friday, fully vaccinated travellers won't need a molecular COVID-19 test (such as a PCR test) or an antigen test to get into Canada by land, air or wa

  • Dua Lipa Went Braless in a Black Lace-Up Top and a Brown Flight Jacket

    Inner boob is the new side boob.

  • Seoul is an esports paradise

    Gaming is so popular in Korea that even the smallest of towns have a local PC bang where you’ll find the youth battling one another in games. Seoul is, without a doubt, one of the most successful gaming cities.

  • KHL player leaves in ambulance after taking slapshot to head in playoff game

    A scary moment transpired in a game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk.

  • Sports anchor Dan Séguin retiring after 32 years with CBC Ottawa

    Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th. Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University. He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids. Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win

  • Young: OG Anunoby is an over-analyzer

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to touch on how long he's known OG Anunoby and his unique personality. Also, the Raptors' duo discuss how much better he can still be. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Scottie Barnes ROTY & Pascal Siakam All-NBA doubters running out of excuses

    The rankings for Rookie of the Year and All-NBA have been constantly changing. But after a long stretch of elite play that's coincided with Toronto winning, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are strengthening their cases for some end of season hardware. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • 'It was really special': What winning Around the Bay means to Hamilton runner Victoria Coates

    Around the Bay is the longest race Victoria Coates has ever competed in. But that didn't stop her from winning on Sunday. "It was really special," Coates said about her win. "It's the oldest road race in North America. Everyone knows about 'the Bay,' so it was really awesome to run into that stadium [FirstOntario Centre] and hear the crowd cheer." Coates took top place for women in the 30-kilometre race, while Kevin Coffey from Kingston, Ont., was first for men. Following her win, Coates told CB

  • Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left. Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a pena

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Player who attacked official during game banned from Hockey Quebec, Hockey Canada

    A young hockey player who attacked a 15-year-old linesman during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships will no longer be allowed to play in a league or participate in any events or games managed by Hockey Quebec or Hockey Canada. The regional disciplinary committee of Hockey Estrie made the decision in the wake of the March 13 attack. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix U-18 hockey team, punched a young official in the face as the linesman was attempting to accompany him off the i

  • Mountain biking for mental and physical health

    This boy started riding since the age of two and has now made some impressive developments.

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker pleads not guilty after DUI arrest

    Walker reportedly waived his appearance at a pre-trial conference and entered the plea through his lawyer.

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.