Canada's Summer McIntosh claims second world swim gold

FUKUOKA, Japan — Summer McIntosh became a double gold medallist at the world aquatics championships with Sunday's victory in the women's 400-metre individual medley.

After taking the 200-metre butterfly earlier in the competition, the 16-year-old from Toronto clocked four minutes, 27.11 seconds for the third-fastest time in history.

McIntosh's time was also just off her world record of 4:25.87 set in April's national trials.

“Going into tonight I just wanted to see how hard I could push myself,” McIntosh said.

Katie Grimes of the U.S. of the U.S. was second in 4:31.41 and Australia's Jenna Forrester took the bronze medal in 4:32.30.

McIntosh also swam the freestyle anchor leg to help Canada claim bronze in the women's 4 x 100 medley relay behind gold-medallist United States and runner-up Australia.

McIntosh won four medals in total in Fukuoka with a bronze in the women's 200-metre freestyle.

She was fourth in the 400-metre freestyle, in which she held the world record until Australia's Ariarne Titmus bested the Canadian's mark.

“It was definitely motivating,” McIntosh said. “I try to turn everything that goes wrong into motivation somehow.”

McIntosh will be one to watch at next Summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but "right now I'm just thinking about a little break,” she said.

The Americans posted a winning relay time of 3:52.08, followed by Australia (3:53.37) and Canada (3:54.12).

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sophie Angus of Weston, Conn., and Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., joined McIntosh in Sunday's final.

Calgary's Ingrid Wilm and Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., raced for Canada in the heats.

