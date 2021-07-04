  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

William Lou
·NBA reporter
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are five takeaways from Canada's 103-101 overtime loss to Czech Republic at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, B.C.

One: One miracle beats the other

It took a miracle just to force overtime, so it shouldn't be so stunning that Canada is out of the tournament having failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. 

Czech Republic was billed as the underdogs, yet led the entire way in regulation, building what looked to be a secure lead up 10 points with 52 seconds left. However, that's when Canada pulled off a stunning comeback that was capped off by a six-point possession by Andrew Wiggins, who first drove the ball the length of the floor for an and-one, then nailed a three after Nickeil Alexander-Walker stole the inbound pass. 

That sequence should have given Canada all of the momentum, but their offense stagnated in overtime and key mistakes allowed Czech Republic to pull ahead yet again. A broken defensive sequence left Blake Schilb wide open for his seventh triple of the game, and after Wiggins tied it once more with a jumper, it was Tomas Satoransky — the lone NBA player for Czech Republic — who produced a miracle of his own with a banked-in jumper against defensive specialist Lu Dort.

Canada still had one last chance with 1.8 seconds left, and a brilliant play was called by Nick Nurse that freed Trey Lyles for a wide-open look around the baseline, but his attempt spilled out. It was a heartbreaker for Canada, which is all too often the victim of misfortune during international play, but it was also the deserved result as Czech Republic outplayed them for the majority of the game.

Two: Structural issues proved fatal

The Canadians had the most talented roster in the competition, but there were two glaring weaknesses and both came to hurt them in their loss on Saturday. Canada lacked size and reliable shooting, and while their wing talent was overwhelming in most games, they couldn't cover for both weaknesses at once.

The lack of size was always concerning. Dwight Powell was excellent in Canada's two group stage wins, but even against Greece and China there were moments where his hustle couldn't cover for what he lacked in size.

But the real issue was depth. Powell could at least hold his own, but none of the reserves were any good, and that cost them in this game. Powell landed in foul trouble and Nurse couldn't find anyone to plug the gap. Lyles is a power forward who contributes little on defense, and he was also 1-for-7 from the field. Andrew Nicholson fits a similar profile, and while he was a plus offensively, he gave it all back with his inability to move on defense. 

Or put it this way: Canada's frontcourt was single-handedly outdone by Ondrej Balvin, who had 14 points and 19 rebounds. Balvin grabbed as many boards as four centers combined did for Canada, and the only time he was stopped was when Lyles accidentally elbowed him in the head.

The other weakness on this team was outside shooting. It wasn't a problem against Greece and China, but there was always a lingering fear that Canada might get cold at the worst time since they lacked consistent perimeter threats. Wiggins and Alexander-Walker were their best shooters, and even they are streaky at best. Canada was 4-for-23 from deep at one point, while Czech Republic hit at a 46 percent clip. The three-pointer is the great equalizer and it's especially dangerous in a one-off game.

Canada is officially out of Olympic contention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Canada is officially out of Olympic contention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Three: Recruitment will always be spotty

The recurring trope after each disappointment is that Canada just needed a bit more talent. As frustrating as it sounds, that was once again the case in this run toward the Olympics. Another veteran center — such as Tristan Thompson or Kelly Olynyk — would have made a huge difference in this game and that was likely the difference between Canada finally returning to the Games and having to wait another cycle.

But then again this problem will always exist, and the dream of gathering all of Canada's top players is unrealistic. There will always be contracts to protect, injuries to rehab, and personal needs that arise, so the excuse of attendance can always be used. The decision for Canada is how they want to model their program moving forward.

For most countries that compete in international basketball, they draw from a core group that shares high commitment and forms a distinctive style of play. The most commonly cited examples are Spain and Argentina, who have both achieved tremendous success in the last two decades at the Olympics and at the World Cup. For these teams, they form an identity and put practice and faith into it each time out.

The other route is to copy the Americans, who have so much talent that it overwhelms the competition. There is often the same issue of recruitment with Team USA, but their roster pool runs so deep that only in occasional moments will there be instances like the 2004 Olympics or 2019 World Cup. 

Canada has produced a significant number of NBA players over the last decade — the most of any country other than the United States — so they seem to be taking the same approach. But there are two issues here. One, to overcome the gap in continuity and experience, the talent needs to be overwhelming, which isn't the case except for a small handful of Canadian players, whereas the States can call on two dozen stars. Two, Canada is still lacking a core style of play due to constant turnover, so they are almost always starting tournament runs as strangers. 

Four: Hope for the future

That being said, there is always hope for Canada so long as the talent keeps pouring in, and it's showing no sign of stopping. RJ Barrett was a breakout star in this run, not just with his play but also with his willingness to lead the group for such a young player. Alexander-Walker also showed moments of brilliance on offense, and Dort was the most terrifying defender in the entire tournament. All three should feature in the rotation in future tournaments that will hopefully also include Jamal Murray and/or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 

Five: Disappointment will sting

The disappointment of this failed run will sting for quite some time. So much progress was made to get to this point between the improved recruitment of players, securing a winning bid for the qualifying tournament, and the hiring of a championship coach in Nurse. Everything was supposed to be lined up in their favour and still they weren't good enough.

It must be especially difficult for the long-serving veterans. Cory Joseph represents an entire generation of Canadian players, but despite their unwavering commitment Joseph and the others in his class will not see the Olympics. The same goes for Olynyk, Melvin Ejim, Aaron Doornekamp and others. Their efforts over the last decade deserved to be celebrated, but never got the chance to be. 

And it must hurt the reputation of the program, which will continue to be viewed with pessimism. Despite tangible improvements, the perception will be that Canada Basketball remains a letdown and this run on home soil only reinforces it. That's not quite fair, but the onus to keep improving is on them. Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been their stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Wimbledon Day 6: Roger Federer becomes oldest male to reach fourth round since 1975

    The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.

  • UFC 264 preview: Momentum favors Dustin Poirier in trilogy bout vs. Conor McGregor

    McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.

  • Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a

  • Toronto FC suffer disastrous 7-1 loss for sixth-straight defeat

    WASHINGTON — Another disastrous result left Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley without words on Saturday. His club had just suffered its worst defeat of the season, a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of D.C. United that left TFC (1-8-2) at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings. Bradley called it one of his worst days with the team. "After 90 minutes like that, there's nothing to say," said the 33-year-old midfielder. "When you play like that, when you lose like that, words mean nothing afterw

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star pitchers, Schwarber sidelined

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: PRIMED FOR PITCHERS The Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas' Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field. Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineup — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phen

  • Crew open Lower.com Field with 2-2 tie with Revolution

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field. Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts. An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a

  • DC United routs Toronto FC 7-1 to break team goal record

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC 7-1 on Saturday night to break the franchise goal record. D.C. United (5-6-1) broke the team record of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals. Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its last seven games, has lost six straight and has lost 12 times with two ties in its last 16 games, including p

  • Czech Republic wins OT thriller 103-101 to dash Canada's men's basketball Olympic bid

    VICTORIA — Canada's hopes for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics were ended Saturday by the Czech Republic, who posted a 103-101 overtime win at a last-chance men's basketball qualifying event in Victoria. Czech captain Tomas Satoransky scored with 1.4 seconds left on the clock to seal the win for the Czechs, who will now play either Greece or Turkey in Sunday's final. The Canadians were down nine points with 44 seconds to go in regulation but stormed back, capped with a basket from Andrew Wiggins th

  • Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak. The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez, who previousl

  • Dozier, Olivares lead Royals to 6-3 comeback win over Twins

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals manager Mike Matheny gazed across the happy Kansas City clubhouse Saturday as, one by one, each of his players pointed to a teammate and praised them for a job well done. Must have taken a while. Just about everybody had a hand in their win over Minnesota. Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer. Danny Duffy got through four innings before handing a lead to his bullpen. And the Kansas City relief corps held the Twins to one run on